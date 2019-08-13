Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Position; Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Kellogg (JPM) by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97M, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 1.45M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Kellogg (JPM) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 39,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 167,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 206,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 592,436 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 516,215 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Com holds 0.51% or 411,153 shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Conning Incorporated accumulated 7,322 shares. Btim holds 773,946 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.18% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.05% or 75,642 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1.4% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.09% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Dupont Mgmt invested in 77,162 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Utah Retirement System holds 0.13% or 68,936 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 543,417 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd accumulated 257,721 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,537 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $61.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,550 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares to 386,400 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:K) by 15,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Opus Cap Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 183,388 shares. 4,104 were accumulated by Edgewood Ltd Liability Corp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2.31 million shares or 1.49% of the stock. 238,200 are owned by Bluestein R H. Cadence Natl Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 56,261 shares. Beech Hill accumulated 0.37% or 5,860 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% or 30,569 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.53 million shares. Fincl Consulate has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,965 shares. Schaller Invest Group has 21,510 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 39,565 are held by Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bowling Portfolio Lc owns 53,569 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 14,236 were accumulated by Maple Mgmt Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.