Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake Lifted by Spitfire Capital Llc

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 16,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 1.66 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 34,929 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 32,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 145,807 shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 6,375 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt has invested 1.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 55,775 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 53,099 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 18,504 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 6,714 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 25,978 shares. 600 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Speece Thorson Grp invested in 43,307 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Shell Asset Management owns 3,622 shares. Jane Street Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,822 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 304,607 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,535 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 3,378 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

