Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Its Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $319,800 as Stock Value Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 15,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 9,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $929,000, down from 24,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 1.52 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08M, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 7.36 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,737 shares to 370,220 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 10,737 shares to 155,607 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 4,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

