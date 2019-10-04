Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Position by $14.01 Million as Share Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 141,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 10,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 151,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 96,348 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 17,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.49. About 413,626 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.88 million for 27.82 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 91,350 shares to 153,382 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 2,600 shares to 4,135 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 22,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.