Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Destination Wealth Management Cut Stake by $387,531; Bsw Wealth Partners Lowered Its Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) by $356,063

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 4,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, down from 111,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 1.57M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $146.29. About 1.26 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $593.40M for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares to 421,982 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp by 76,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75 million for 27.76 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,774 shares to 717,412 shares, valued at $55.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 34,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).