Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Confluence Wealth Management Upped Its Position by $432,357 as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased by $30.06 Million Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 484,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.87M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 20/03/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 1.39 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Second Curve Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 33,000 shares. Capital Planning Ltd reported 7,600 shares stake. Washington owns 25,055 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Consolidated Inv Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 73,742 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.5% or 68,557 shares. 46,753 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund. Loeb has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 132,431 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jump Trading Limited Com owns 9,704 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 123,354 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Com reported 106,625 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.19% or 1.85M shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4,319 shares to 62,686 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 93,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,670 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares to 15,427 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,009 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,561 are held by U S Investors. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 4,158 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 176,872 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 19,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,529 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 236,484 shares. Saturna Corporation holds 0.06% or 20,759 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 42,870 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd owns 4,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).