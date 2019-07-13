Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Bokf Cut Its Stake; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Stake in Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) by $616,652

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 574,743 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018

Bokf decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 4,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 40,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 3.69 million shares traded or 55.73% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 28 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 8.25M shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj owns 262,794 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). State Street holds 0.01% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 244,677 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kennedy Capital invested in 96,981 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 14,580 shares. 4,979 were reported by Mariner. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 30,545 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third State Bank owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 15,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 102 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,044 shares to 16,165 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,406 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,169 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.85% stake. 29,037 were reported by Kwmg Lc. Mackenzie Fin Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Nomura Asset Management reported 289,555 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 114 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.19% or 22,663 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.42% or 275,256 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,245 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 203,691 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 2.18M shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 45,650 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.31% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3.06M shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 23.67 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

