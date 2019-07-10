Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Stake by $273.72 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.7. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 173,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 351,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.75 million, down from 524,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 933,612 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 124,641 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 3,276 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 10 holds 0.5% or 18,188 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Murphy Mgmt has 1.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Mngmt Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,792 shares. First Republic holds 0.59% or 872,263 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 1.03% or 56,109 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 44,750 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Leavell Mngmt Incorporated owns 30,925 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 38,700 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 2,095 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 20,486 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock or 10,089 shares. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 290,570 shares to 727,182 shares, valued at $133.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.45 million for 22.87 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

