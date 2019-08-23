Ross Stores (ROST) Buy Rating Kept at MKM Partners; With $114.0000 Target; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shorts Decreased By 6.41%

MKM Partners have a $114.0000 price target on the stock. The price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s last close price. This rating was revealed to investors in a note on Friday, 23 August.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) had a decrease of 6.41% in short interest. SNCR’s SI was 1.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.41% from 1.09M shares previously. With 410,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s short sellers to cover SNCR’s short positions. The SI to Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s float is 2.77%. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 128,254 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $352.59 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 18,672 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us Bank De reported 18,160 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 60,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 582,985 are owned by Vanguard Grp. Synovus Financial reported 16,800 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 55,000 are held by Palisade Capital Management Ltd Co Nj. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.23 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.1% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 24,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 480,936 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 224 shares.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.17 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 24.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated holds 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 5,576 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 993,152 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 453,235 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 72,158 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 3,847 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 2,944 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 106,788 shares. Ent Services has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Renaissance Grp Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 316,762 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 271,401 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 164,700 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has 690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 28,180 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 35,322 were accumulated by Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

