Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Reaches $110.22 High on Oct, 1; Beaconlight Capital Raised Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 32.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 67,893 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)'s stock declined 10.40%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 275,963 shares with $20.61M value, up from 208,070 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $23.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 130,627 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) reached all time high today, Oct, 1 and still has $117.94 target or 7.00% above today's $110.22 share price. This indicates more upside for the $39.87B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $117.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.79 billion more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 237,232 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $10200 lowest target. $108.75’s average target is -1.33% below currents $110.22 stock price. Ross Stores had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. M Partners maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Hold” rating by Telsey Advisory on Monday, June 24.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.87 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 25.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.90M for 28.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

