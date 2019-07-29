Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Comparing side by side

Since Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores Inc. 96 2.56 N/A 4.26 22.18 Nordstrom Inc. 40 0.30 N/A 3.31 11.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ross Stores Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. Nordstrom Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ross Stores Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ross Stores Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.6% 26.1% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 52.6% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ross Stores Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nordstrom Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ross Stores Inc. are 1.7 and 0.8. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc. has 1 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ross Stores Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ross Stores Inc. and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Ross Stores Inc. has a consensus target price of $99.45, and a -6.68% downside potential. On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc.’s potential upside is 58.67% and its consensus target price is $49.14. The results provided earlier shows that Nordstrom Inc. appears more favorable than Ross Stores Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Ross Stores Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.2% of Nordstrom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Ross Stores Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.4% of Nordstrom Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ross Stores Inc. -2.41% -3.58% -0.15% -8.04% 14.32% 13.58% Nordstrom Inc. -6.26% -13.46% -16.1% -42.82% -24.11% -19.7%

For the past year Ross Stores Inc. had bullish trend while Nordstrom Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ross Stores Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Nordstrom Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.