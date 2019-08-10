Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Comparison side by side

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores Inc. 97 2.53 N/A 4.30 24.65 Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 0.17 N/A 0.03 113.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ross Stores Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc. Chico’s FAS Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ross Stores Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ross Stores Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ross Stores Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 23.3% Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ross Stores Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Ross Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Chico’s FAS Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ross Stores Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ross Stores Inc. and Chico’s FAS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Ross Stores Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.73% and an $99.45 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Chico’s FAS Inc. is $4.75, which is potential 54.22% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Chico’s FAS Inc. is looking more favorable than Ross Stores Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Ross Stores Inc. shares and 0% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares. Ross Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44% Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24%

For the past year Ross Stores Inc. has 27.44% stronger performance while Chico’s FAS Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Ross Stores Inc. beats Chico’s FAS Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.