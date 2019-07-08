Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores Inc. 93 2.42 N/A 4.26 22.18 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.72 N/A 1.47 13.58

Table 1 highlights Ross Stores Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ross Stores Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ross Stores Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.6% 26.1% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Ross Stores Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Ross Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ross Stores Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ross Stores Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Ross Stores Inc. is $99.45, with potential downside of -1.42%. Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.6, while its potential upside is 49.36%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is looking more favorable than Ross Stores Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Ross Stores Inc. shares and 95.7% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares. 0.4% are Ross Stores Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ross Stores Inc. -2.41% -3.58% -0.15% -8.04% 14.32% 13.58% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36%

For the past year Ross Stores Inc. was more bullish than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ross Stores Inc. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.