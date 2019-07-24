Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Comparison side by side

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ross Stores Inc. 96 2.55 N/A 4.26 22.18 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.33 N/A 0.95 27.26

In table 1 we can see Ross Stores Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ross Stores Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ross Stores Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.6% 26.1% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 6.4% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ross Stores Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ross Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abercrombie & Fitch Co. are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ross Stores Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ross Stores Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13

Ross Stores Inc.’s downside potential is -6.13% at a $99.45 average target price. Competitively Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a consensus target price of $24.44, with potential upside of 34.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. seems more appealing than Ross Stores Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Ross Stores Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Ross Stores Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ross Stores Inc. -2.41% -3.58% -0.15% -8.04% 14.32% 13.58% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -11.26% -3.64% 20.78% 37.29% 2.41% 29.28%

For the past year Ross Stores Inc. has weaker performance than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Summary

Ross Stores Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.