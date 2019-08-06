Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Analysts See $1.12 EPS; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $1.12 EPS on August, 22 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. ROST’s profit would be $408.46 million giving it 22.77 P/E if the $1.12 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Ross Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 540,386 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 16 trimmed and sold stakes in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.29 million shares, up from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.21 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 23.74 P/E ratio. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $99.45's average target is -2.52% below currents $102.02 stock price.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.47 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Mpm Asset Management Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 124,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Albion Financial Group Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

