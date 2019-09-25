Rosetta Stone (RST) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Holding; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 241,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 499,177 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42M, up from 257,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 130,555 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 141,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07M, up from 138,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.39. About 537,005 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Limited Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 9,121 shares to 78,052 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 26,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,076 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 49,776 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 464,652 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 26,237 shares. Blackrock invested in 1.47M shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Oberweis Asset owns 66,800 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.71M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 0% or 6 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 16,948 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 9,431 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) or 36,010 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 348,258 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 10,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 83,870 shares to 235,711 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 61,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

