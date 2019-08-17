Rosetta Stone (RST) Position Maintained by Osmium Partners Llc; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 2864.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 171,964 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 53,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,538 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Northern holds 262,869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 1.69M shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Rbf Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 58,864 shares. New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Susquehanna Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,573 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company owns 78,422 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 4,132 shares.

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Rosetta Stone (RST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Zacks.com” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 â€˜Greenlightâ€™ Stocks to Buy in a Sea of Red – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.