Rosetta Stone (RST) Position Maintained by G2 Investment Partners Management Llc; Bb&T Securities Has Upped Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $375,537; Stock Value Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 101,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 257,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 155,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 72,356 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 2,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 172,266 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17,500 shares to 44,589 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 131,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,708 shares, and cut its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). North American Mngmt holds 13,544 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) or 94,557 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 291,274 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 363 shares. Susquehanna Llp invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 53,148 shares. 34,907 were reported by Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De. Rhumbline Advisers holds 28,145 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 10,895 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 265,683 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Com. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 227 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,197 shares to 57,012 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 52,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,059 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.