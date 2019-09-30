Rosetta Stone (RST) Holder Osmium Partners Lifted Its Position by $23.38 Million; Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 432.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.93 million, up from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 236,163 shares traded or 45.68% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, down from 71,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,302 shares to 32,550 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 2.33% or 117,601 shares. First American Bancorporation has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has invested 1.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American International Gru Inc has 2.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.99 million shares. 119,258 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. 1St Source State Bank accumulated 72,723 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc invested in 3,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab holds 565,021 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Westchester Capital Inc has invested 3.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers Trust Communications holds 2.85% or 92,256 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Northside Capital Limited Liability Company holds 10,813 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 1.51 million shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And accumulated 1.23% or 50,004 shares.