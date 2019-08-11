Rosetta Stone (RST) Holder Group One Trading LP Lifted Its Position; Cortland Advisers Upped Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million; Shares Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 678,341 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) by 697.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 19,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, up from 2,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 289,542 shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 67,696 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 63,601 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 420 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Rbf Cap Limited Liability reported 58,864 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 114,678 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 1,504 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 2.72M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 46,334 shares. Timessquare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 1.69 million shares. 363 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (Put) by 11,000 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (Call) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put).

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rosetta Stone, Inc. (RST) CEO John Hass on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.