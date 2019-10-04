Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Since Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 18 -2.96 19.91M -0.71 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 77 5.54 109.26M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 108,619,749.05% 177.7% -8.6% Zendesk Inc. 142,191,566.89% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zendesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 31.20% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 95.8% respectively. 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has weaker performance than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.