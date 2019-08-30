Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

We are contrasting Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.43 N/A -0.71 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 5 7.12 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.21 beta indicates that Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 151.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27 is Rosetta Stone Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 50.08%. Competitively Verb Technology Company Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 204.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Verb Technology Company Inc. appears more favorable than Rosetta Stone Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc. has 37.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.