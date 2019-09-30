Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Both Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 18 -2.96 19.91M -0.71 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 68 1.15 14.47M 7.33 6.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 108,501,362.40% 177.7% -8.6% Stamps.com Inc. 21,345,331.17% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.21. Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Stamps.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rosetta Stone Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $48.33, which is potential -34.92% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.