Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s Financial Results Comparing With SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 20 3.15 N/A -0.71 0.00 SAP SE 114 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

Table 1 demonstrates Rosetta Stone Inc. and SAP SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rosetta Stone Inc. and SAP SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.28 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SAP SE has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival SAP SE is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. SAP SE is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 16.43% upside potential. On the other hand, SAP SE’s potential upside is 14.61% and its average price target is $158.5. Based on the data given earlier, Rosetta Stone Inc. is looking more favorable than SAP SE, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rosetta Stone Inc. and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.5% of SAP SE shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has stronger performance than SAP SE

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.