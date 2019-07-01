Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 20 3.15 N/A -0.71 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s current beta is 0.28 and it happens to be 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. Its rival Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Rosetta Stone Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.43% and an $27 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.