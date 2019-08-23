Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparing side by side

Since Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.51 N/A -0.71 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.76 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Zendesk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 46.02% for Rosetta Stone Inc. with average price target of $27. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential upside is 13.81% and its average price target is $92. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than Zendesk Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosetta Stone Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 95.8% respectively. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has weaker performance than Zendesk Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.