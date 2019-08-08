Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.46 N/A -0.71 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 5.13 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Talend S.A. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Talend S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Talend S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 48.84% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Talend S.A. is $52, which is potential 36.55% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rosetta Stone Inc. appears more favorable than Talend S.A., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. About 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.