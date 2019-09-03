Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Comparing side by side

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.45 N/A -0.71 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 56 12.57 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rosetta Stone Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.21 beta. From a competition point of view, PROS Holdings Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PROS Holdings Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. PROS Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rosetta Stone Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s upside potential is 48.92% at a $27 consensus target price. Meanwhile, PROS Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $69, while its potential downside is -0.43%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was less bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.