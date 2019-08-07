Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Comparing side by side

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.57 N/A -0.71 0.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gridsum Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.41% for Rosetta Stone Inc. with consensus price target of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares and 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was more bullish than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.