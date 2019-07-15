Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Comparison side by side

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.26 N/A -0.71 0.00 FireEye Inc. 16 3.73 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rosetta Stone Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rosetta Stone Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500. FireEye Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and FireEye Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.75% and an $27 average price target. Competitively the average price target of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 41.26% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, FireEye Inc. is looking more favorable than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosetta Stone Inc. and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 75.4% respectively. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has 54.33% stronger performance while FireEye Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.