Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Comparison side by side

Both Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.55 N/A -0.71 0.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.56 N/A -138.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rosetta Stone Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.21 shows that Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Bridgeline Digital Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s upside potential is 42.86% at a $27 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has 40% stronger performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rosetta Stone Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.