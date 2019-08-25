Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.40 N/A -0.71 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 192 12.74 N/A 4.90 41.50

Demonstrates Rosetta Stone Inc. and ANSYS Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. From a competition point of view, ANSYS Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rosetta Stone Inc. and ANSYS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s upside potential is 52.46% at a $27 consensus price target. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc.’s consensus price target is $199.29, while its potential downside is -5.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rosetta Stone Inc. looks more robust than ANSYS Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rosetta Stone Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 97.9% respectively. About 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was less bullish than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.