Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Comparing side by side

Since Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.06 N/A -0.71 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.58 N/A 0.43 136.74

Table 1 highlights Rosetta Stone Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rosetta Stone Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$27 is Rosetta Stone Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 19.89%. On the other hand, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 35.12% and its consensus target price is $68.67. The data provided earlier shows that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Rosetta Stone Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. has stronger performance than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.