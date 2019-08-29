Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Comparing side by side

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.41 N/A -0.71 0.00 Adobe Inc. 280 13.56 N/A 5.42 55.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rosetta Stone Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rosetta Stone Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rosetta Stone Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, Adobe Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adobe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rosetta Stone Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Rosetta Stone Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 52.28%. Competitively the average price target of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, which is potential 9.19% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rosetta Stone Inc. seems more appealing than Adobe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.6% of Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Rosetta Stone Inc. was more bullish than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.