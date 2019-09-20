Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Share Price Declined While Osmium Partners Decreased Its Holding; Sadoff Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $643,563

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51 million, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc analyzed 64,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $454.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 158,779 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,710 shares to 277,562 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares to 401,453 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 416,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).