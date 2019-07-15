Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Market Value Rose While Osmium Partners Boosted by $4.02 Million Its Position; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $8.81 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43M, down from 232,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 65,813 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 154,000 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $119.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 363,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Llc has 0.28% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 1,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 223,461 shares. Bogle Investment Management LP De holds 34,907 shares. 1.79M were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Llc. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) or 94,557 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 28,046 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 222,563 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% or 15,336 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 47,858 shares.