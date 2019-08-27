Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Holding Held by Osmium Partners Llc; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Holding in News New (NWSA) Has Raised by $4.99 Million as Stock Value Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1,655 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 415,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 7.03 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.42M, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 8,398 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High; 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 30/03/2018 – Rising Rents Push Millennials to Become Homeowners; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 698,124 shares to 167,194 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 258,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why News Corporation (NWSA) Q4 Earnings May Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Slip after Trump Says China Trade Talks Could be Canceled – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate News Corp. (NWSA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare names top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone Appoints Marketing and Communications Veteran Aedhmar Hynes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Utah Report Finds that Percentage of Kâ€“3 Students Reading at or Above Grade Level More than Doubles After Six Months on Lexia Core5 Reading – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone Hires Seasoned Technology Executive NYSE:RST – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile holds 12,486 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 531,285 shares. Amer Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 12,715 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 8,506 shares. 1.69M were accumulated by Timessquare Management. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 31,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Parametric Assocs Ltd Com has 53,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 28,145 shares. Diker Management Limited Liability Corp reported 138,000 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 91,902 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 30,722 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 82,700 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,180 shares.