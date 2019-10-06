Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.41 Million as Share Value Declined; As Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Market Value Rose, Holder Hcsf Management Decreased Its Holding

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 181,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 245,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.95M market cap company. It closed at $17.85 lastly. It is up 54.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.36 million for 12.65 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ROCK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 31.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd accumulated 10,573 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 84,972 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gp, New York-based fund reported 37,882 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0% or 71,898 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,855 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 25,536 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,169 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 928,548 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Whittier Tru Company invested in 0.01% or 5,250 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 11,029 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.07% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) or 285,825 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 32,382 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,391 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 3,189 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 100 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0% or 106 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Panagora Asset accumulated 34,317 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 1,504 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Assetmark Inc reported 420 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 48,377 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Citigroup stated it has 7,361 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares to 401,453 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (NYSE:FC) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

