Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $734,320; T Mobile Us (Put) (TMUS) Holder Jefferies Group Has Upped Holding

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Put) (TMUS) by 600.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 210,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 246,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24 million, up from 35,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 3.69M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 1.48M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 35,012 shares to 3,888 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) (NYSE:GRA) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,100 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 352,540 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 6,468 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 74,653 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Holding. Loews Corporation holds 0% or 3,663 shares. Fmr Lc reported 27.77 million shares stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 65,614 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Global Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.44% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shell Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 72,698 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 344,110 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, M&R Cap Management has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 220 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,000 shares stake. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 0.07% or 26,725 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 2.20M shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 1,259 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,200 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1,069 shares. Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 19,825 shares. Nicholas Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.56% or 22,209 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.06% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Associates New York has 2,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,863 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 1.54M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock.