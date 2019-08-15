Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $1.97 Million; Shares Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Private Capital Advisors Boosted Its Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 12.57M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 42,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 2.62M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 7,354 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 169,256 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc reported 29,976 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Ser holds 3.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 88,452 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 711,306 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ems Capital LP stated it has 8.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Profund Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jennison Associate Lc owns 19.90 million shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,154 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 241,886 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 11,664 shares. Bb&T stated it has 31,791 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, Salesforce and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 84,827 shares to 16,622 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 14,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,137 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 0.07% stake. 24,217 are held by Hodges. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 50,100 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 32,207 shares. Churchill holds 0.33% or 65,869 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc accumulated 238,882 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 17.08 million shares. Btim Corporation owns 1.02 million shares. Greystone Managed Inc reported 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore Commerce has 39,876 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De invested in 1.88% or 3.43 million shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 3.24M shares. Community Tru Invest reported 142,551 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.94% or 62,943 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).