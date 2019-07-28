Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Saia (SAIA) Position; HULIC CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (HULCF) Sellers Increased By 5.56% Their Shorts

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Saia Inc. (SAIA) stake by 172.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 11,760 shares as Saia Inc. (SAIA)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 18,590 shares with $1.14M value, up from 6,830 last quarter. Saia Inc. now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 121,188 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c

HULIC CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HULCF) had an increase of 5.56% in short interest. HULCF’s SI was 959,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.56% from 909,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4798 days are for HULIC CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HULCF)’s short sellers to cover HULCF’s short positions. It closed at $8.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hulic Co., Ltd. engages in the investment, development, reconstruction, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through three divisions: Real Estate, Insurance, and Staffing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s property portfolio includes office buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 23,673 shares to 43,732 valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 33,286 shares and now owns 4,151 shares. Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Relocates Pennsylvania Terminal Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chambers Named Saia’s Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.85 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.