Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Korn Ferry (KFY) Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 17,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 48,564 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 66,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 143,418 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 15/05/2018 – Kristi Drew Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 07/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Trading Activity Surges to More Than 15 Times Average

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 289.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 26,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 35,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 9,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.83. About 1.03M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 19,510 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Int’l Group by 20,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,235 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

