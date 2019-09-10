Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped Holding in Facebook Class A (FB) by $7.30 Million as Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $126.53 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 762,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.12M, down from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 13.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE; 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s artificial intelligence still has trouble finding hate speech – but finds a lot of nudity; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 26/03/2018 – Facebook’s social rating take a hit after data scandal

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hl Svcs Llc invested in 91,723 shares. Corvex Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 48,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Route One Inv Ltd Partnership invested 6.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Mngmt Limited Com owns 102,423 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company invested in 8,144 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Co invested in 0.95% or 11,100 shares. Valiant Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 365,023 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 39,657 shares. 2,300 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co. has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 799 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 175,300 shares. Barr E S And Com holds 0.03% or 1,672 shares. Sterling Inv Management accumulated 12,209 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has published an informational blog post about how its app collects and uses background location data from smartphones – Live Trading News” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 244,453 shares to 270,702 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

