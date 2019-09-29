Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake by $723,486; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Atria Investments Boosted Stake

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 659.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 106,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 122,968 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, up from 16,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 1.00 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 91,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89 million, down from 95,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,880 shares. Milestone Gru stated it has 2,427 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 8,861 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc holds 1.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 49,981 shares. Cantillon Capital Management Lc invested 4.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,370 are held by Caxton Corporation. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,135 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.59% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Incorporated owns 0.29% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,025 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance stated it has 5.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bainco Invsts has 75,488 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Private Na owns 33,548 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Adweek Names CMI Media to Inaugural List of 100 Fastest-Growing Agencies – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & accumulated 232,468 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hartline Inv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Covington Capital accumulated 59,413 shares. Hm Payson And reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aull And Monroe Investment Management invested in 1.2% or 13,160 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co accumulated 46,000 shares. Bartlett Communication Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Twin Cap Management Inc stated it has 10,710 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,345 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com holds 77,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 184,187 shares to 120,804 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 7,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,133 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).