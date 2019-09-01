Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose; Mak Capital One Has Raised Holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 21,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 324,862 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Mngmt Limited Liability reported 46,050 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 394,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,228 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Barrett Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,115 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 165 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation accumulated 210 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2.44M shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP has 0.87% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 82,730 shares. Whale Rock Management Lc invested in 3.17% or 714,541 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc accumulated 0.12% or 54,483 shares. Hartford Management Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 86,492 shares. 1.71 million are held by Lone Pine.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares to 55,280 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40 million for 284.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 278,573 shares. Citadel Llc holds 3.10M shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 129,700 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Company reported 283,200 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 202,100 shares. Dafna Limited Liability Com holds 0.79% or 621,182 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0% or 17,735 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 75,246 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 100,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 8,721 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0% or 75,415 shares. 2.28M were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 108,729 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,014 shares.