Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Celanese Corp. (CE) Position by $1.42 Million; Share Value Rose; Taurus Asset Management Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) Upped as Stock Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.22. About 939,565 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 40,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 101,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 61,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.65M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,999 shares to 65,142 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,348 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.76 million for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

