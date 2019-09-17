Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $584,937; Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (IPLDP) Shorts Decreased By 95%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 309 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 8,544 shares with $16.18 million value, down from 8,853 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (NASDAQ:IPLDP) had a decrease of 95% in short interest. IPLDP’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 95% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 5,163 shares traded. Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) has risen 2.87% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges reported 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Gru Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ems Capital LP holds 6.01% or 48,610 shares. Lodge Hill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,000 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,868 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 3,961 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Co accumulated 26,906 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Greatmark Prns holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 395 shares. The New York-based Mathes has invested 4.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,760 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Moreover, House Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1,622 shares stake. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 186 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 23.67% above currents $1822.55 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Alliant Energy common stock to begin trading on Nasdaq – PRNewswire”, Bizjournals.com published: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Chairman and CEO Patricia L. Kampling announces retirement; John O. Larsen named new Chairman and CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Interstate Power and Light Company, a public utility company, generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa. The company has market cap of $341.22 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Electric Operations, Gas Operations, and Other. It has a 1.29 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, solar, wind, and hydro projects; and purchases electricity from wholesale energy markets.