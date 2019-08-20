Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Trimmed by $5.12 Million as Shares Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Bank Of Stockton Has Cut Position as Share Value Declined

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 30,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 44,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.95M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 21.40 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31B for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.