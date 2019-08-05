Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Raised By $717,360 Its Saia (SAIA) Holding; 5 Analysts Bullish Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased Saia Inc. (SAIA) stake by 172.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc acquired 11,760 shares as Saia Inc. (SAIA)’s stock rose 18.63%. The Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc holds 18,590 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 6,830 last quarter. Saia Inc. now has $1.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 9,649 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 9 analysts covering Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Delphi Technologies had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Goldman Sachs. See Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) latest ratings:

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Saia Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Saia – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “A Vote for Apple – Barron’s” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will the Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Disappoint in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Saia had 10 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 33,286 shares to 4,151 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colliers Int’l Group stake by 20,771 shares and now owns 10,235 shares. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. It has a 6.28 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.50, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 853,148 shares or 5.28% less from 900,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 43,035 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 6,438 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 718,556 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 34,816 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 65,706 shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 27/04/2018 – Dir Connors Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Dir Adams Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Self-driving startup NuTonomy temporarily halts tests on Boston roads- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Net $98M; 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Buys New 2.4% Position in Delphi Technologies; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.82, REV VIEW $5.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dir Nair Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Adds Delphi Technologies, Exits Lamb Weston: 13F

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.01 million activity. Abulaban Majdi sold $2.01 million worth of stock or 25,130 shares.