Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreased as Stock Declined; Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $1.97 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 15,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 15,720 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 16.09M shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/04/2018 – blacq: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case: sources ROME (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley on; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – Jakarta Post: RI’s digital disruption will be short-lived: Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 28/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 2.8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.69 million shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.62M are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 9,485 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co owns 576,083 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc reported 0.62% stake. Sei Investments holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 43,723 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 81,266 shares. Srb Corporation invested in 0.07% or 9,903 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 16,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 335,064 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 5,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vr Advisory owns 7,880 shares. Rampart Communication Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Apg Asset Nv holds 44,769 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0.02% or 54,988 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc. by 40,346 shares to 48,828 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 23,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup.